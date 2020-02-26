The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests invites interested parties to submit project proposals for consideration by the North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee. The public is welcome to submit project proposals on or after Feb. 15; the deadline to submit a proposal is April 15.
The Committee will meet later this year to consider proposals for projects that are on or provide substantial benefits to National Forest System lands in Clearwater, Idaho, and Latah counties. Funding and administration for Resource Advisory Committees is provided under the authority of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self–Determination Act (Title II).
Individuals are encouraged to submit their proposals as soon as possible. It is the responsibility of the proponent to coordinate with Forest Service staff and all other partners prior to submitting the proposal to ensure it is complete. Project applications and instructions on how to submit a proposal are available online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/nezperceclearwater/workingtogether/advisorycommittees.
A variety of projects may be considered by the Committee, including those focused on on–the–ground work related to forest health, fish, wildlife, soils, watersheds, and other resources. Proposals to maintain roads, trails and other infrastructure, or to control noxious weeds, may also be good candidates for submission to the Committee. Potential project sponsors should contact local Forest Service offices to obtain information that may be needed for a proposal and to ensure proper agreements and paperwork are completed that will enable the project sponsor to obtain funding if approved by the Committee.
Project proponents will be notified of the time and location of meetings where project proposals will be considered. Proponents are encouraged to attend these meetings and be prepared to answer questions regarding their proposed projects. These meetings are also open to the general public.
The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 was passed by Congress to restore stability and predictability to the annual payments made to states and counties containing National Forest System lands. The Act established Resource Advisory Committees, appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture and consisting of fifteen local citizens and three replacement members, “to improve collaborative relationships and to provide advice and recommendations to the land management agencies consistent with the purposes of the Act.” Members of the North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee represent a variety of interests ranging from organized labor, mining, grazing and timber interests, nationally and locally recognized environmental organizations, elected officials, and tribal representatives. For more information about the Secure Rural Schools Act, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/pts/home.
Questions can be directed to Lisa Canaday, Forest Service Resource Advisory Committee Assistant, at (208) 983-7004 or lisa.canaday@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.