LAPWAI, Idaho – On March 15-17, the Spalding Visitor Center of Nez Perce National Historical Park will be closed for staff to participate in education sessions at Whitman Mission National Historic Site, Walla Walla, Washington. The interpretive staff will join staff from the Whitman Mission National Historic Site and Big Hole National Battlefield to share expertise and resources to prepare for the upcoming summer season.
The following areas will continue to be available:
Spalding picnic area
All trails and grounds
All associated Nez Perce NHP sites such as Buffalo Eddy, White Bird Battlefield, Weippe Prairie and Bear Paw Battlefield, etc.
Nez Perce National Historical Park archives research center library. Email requests for materials may be sent to NEPE_Library@nps.gov
The Spalding Visitor Center will reopen to the public, Friday, March 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Winter hours remain Tuesday thru Saturday, 8:30 a.m.- p.m.
Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center is located 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park admission is free year-round. For more information, please contact Nez Perce National Historical Park at 208-843-7001, or visit www.nps.gov/nepe or www.facebook.com/NezPerceNationalHistoricalPark or www.nps.gov
About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 422 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
