It’s the perfect time to learn about Nez Perce culture right in your own backyard. Join park rangers at Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center for daily programs this summer. Topics range from historical figures like Nez Perce Cowboy Jackson Sundown to the use of traditional objects like cradle boards and much more! These free programs start July 19 and are held every day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The park boasts several fun educational activities. Kids can complete an activity book to earn a badge and become a Junior Ranger. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to walk the trails in the park, experience history in the museum, and explore inside a tipi.
As parks make more areas available to the public, the NPS encourages you to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and follow Leave No Trace principles when you visit. We ask the public to be our partner in adopting social distancing practices and to wear a cloth face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained.
The Spalding Visitor Center is 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. The Visitor Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Park Admission is free year round. For more information, please contact Nez Perce National Historical Park at 208-843-7009, or visit www.nps.gov/nepe or www.facebook.com/DiscoverNezPerceNationalHistoricalPark.
