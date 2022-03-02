The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is looking for individuals who are enthusiastic about sharing the benefits of National Forest System lands to work as volunteer campground hosts on the forest this summer. For information about duties, schedules, and how to apply to be a campground host, please visit the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Volunteering webpage (https://go.usa.gov/xtVRH) or call the phone number listed below for each location.
This year, the Forest Service is seeking volunteer campground hosts at the following locations:
• PALOUSE/DEARY/ELK RIVER (208-875-1724): Laird Park, Little Boulder & Elk Creek campgrounds
• NORTH FORK CLEARWATER RIVER (208-476-8293): Washington Cr. & Kelly Forks campgrounds
• LOCHSA RIVER/U.S. HIGHWAY 12 (208-926-8926): Wilderness Gateway & Powell campgrounds
• SELWAY RIVER/LOWELL (208-926-8926): O’Hara Campground
• GRANGEVILLE (208-983-4018): Fish Creek Campground
• SALMON RIVER/RIGGINS (208-983-4018): Spring Bar Campground
• RED RIVER (208-983-4018): Red River Campground
• SOUTH FORK CLEARWATER RIVER (208-983-4018): South Fork/Castle Creek Campground
Volunteer campground hosts are front–line representatives of the USDA Forest Service and interact daily with members of the public. Typical duties include informing visitors of recreational opportunities, answering questions from visitors, monitoring campground sites for fee compliance, recording daily occupancy levels, maintaining campground facilities, and more. Specific details about each volunteer opportunity vary; for more information, interested volunteers should contact the Forest Service representative for each campground by calling the relevant phone number(s) above.
Campground host applications are accepted for as long as positions are vacant. Applications are typically reviewed in March, with hosts selected in early April.
We hope you’ll consider a summer volunteer opportunity with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. If you have questions, please contact one of the individuals listed on the Volunteering webpage or call your local ranger station.
