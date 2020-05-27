Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests officials say that many developed campgrounds and other recreation sites currently closed for public safety will begin opening at the beginning of Stage Three of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds Strategy, tentatively scheduled for May 30.
“While the majority of the forest is available for recreation use right now, I am confident that we will have many developed campgrounds open at the end of the month,” said Cheryl Probert, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor. “The public has been very patient through the current situation, and we’re eager to open our developed campgrounds as soon as possible while following state and national direction in this pandemic. We ask that no matter where or how you recreate, please continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on social distancing and other precautions.”
The May 30 opening date may be adjusted as needed based on a variety of factors related to public health and safety. Closures are being evaluated on a case–by–case basis and some areas may open sooner than others. Some facilities may also open before full services (restrooms, water etc.) are available; as always, Leave No Trace and Pack It In, Pack It Out.
Updated lists of campgrounds and other recreation sites currently closed due to COVID-19 are available at bit.ly/NPC-C19. For the most up to date information on services and closures, forest visitors should continue to follow the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website (www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater) and social media channels (www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs, www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs), or contact their local ranger station.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests trails, trailheads, picnic areas, and boat ramps remain open. Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of ten or more. Camping at sites outside of a developed campground (known as dispersed camping) is permitted on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests at this time; visitors may consider this as an option for getting outdoors.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests staff members continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.
For more on Idaho Governor Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds Strategy, visit www.rebound.idaho.gov.
