With the early start to the fire season of 2021, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor Cheryl Probert is preparing for the long-term, focusing local firefighting resources on critical fire responses and bringing in a national team of fire experts to assist with the management of remote backcountry fires and plan for the future.
“The situation is serious,” Probert stated. “Wildfire season started nearly a month early with an intensity never seen before. Locally, we’ve had a record-breaking heat wave, and fuel moistures are at record lows. The fires that start are proving to be difficult to suppress,” she explained.
The situation is dire throughout the west. According to Probert there have already been 79 large incidents that have burned roughly 1.5 million acres. Nearly 22,000 wildland fire responders and 33 Type 1 and Type 2 interagency incident management teams have been deployed. The Grangeville interagency dispatch zone accounts for more than 10% of the large fire acres burned and the zone has hosted five of those 33 fire teams.
This causes Probert to reflect on lessons learned from the fire season of 2015 when the various agencies came together to fight fires in and around local communities. “That season taught me the importance of interagency cooperation and of calling for assistance early,” she said. “As a result, I have enlisted a team of incident management experts—some of the best in the country—to help us organize for and work through a potentially long, arduous fire season.”
The team Probert refers to is a NIMO or National Incident Management Organization team. It is one of four seven-person teams available.
