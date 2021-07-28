KAMIAH, Idaho: July 27, 2021—As of Monday, July 26, one new fire was detected by air patrol in a remote area of the North Fork Ranger District and is assigned to the NIMO Storm Theatre Complex. The Forest is managing 38 active fires, seven are contained, 22 in extended attack, and nine are being evaluated for further action.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests continue to fight fires and order firefighting personnel and resources during a time of heightened fire activity throughout the western United States.
Nationally, the country is at preparedness level 5, the highest wildfire response stage. Preparedness level 5 is reached when several geographic areas are experiencing large, complex wildland fire incidents which have the potential to exhaust national firefighting resources. Fires are prioritized and resources—incident management teams, firefighting personnel and firefighting equipment—are dispatched to the incidents deemed to “…need the most help.”
What does this mean to the Nez Perce-Clearwater? According to Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert it means all employees are available to participate in fire assignments. “We are taking an all-hands-on-deck” approach, she explained. “While this is the right thing to do, it will impact our ability to provide goods and services.”
She asked for patience and understanding as the Forest works through what is shaping up to be a prolonged fire season.
A new Closure Order #01-17-05-21-002 was signed, expanding the closure for the Dixie and Jumbo Fires. The Magruder Corridor (Forest Road 468) and the Salmon River and river camping to the highwater mark remain open.
Storm Theatre Complex (NIMO Team 1)
The Storm Creek and 22 Backcountry Fires are being managed using a point protection strategy, which focuses on protecting high value resources. Considering the remote area of the fires, the comparably low values at risk, and the extreme, nation-wide competition for fire suppression resources, this is the best strategy available given current resources assigned.
The Storm Creek Fire, currently 9,596 acres, progressed up the Storm Creek drainage to the north and backed down the Colt Killed area to the south. Currently, 50 percent of the Storm Creek Fire is burning through old burn scars. Smoke from the Storm Creek Fire is combining with smoke from other area fires and is visible in the Bitterroot Valley. The last measured acreage taken on July 24, 2021, was 808 for Bar Creek Fire and 284 for the Lonesome Fire.
For more information about the Storm Theatre Complex:
Fire Information Phone Number: 208-494-1661; Storm Theatre Complex Email Address: 2021.ncfsupport@firenet.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.