The Moose Creek Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will open the following Forest Service Roads (FSR) for access to personal use firewood starting July 1:
FSR 289 (near Goddard Point)
FSR 356 (south of Stillman Point)
FSR 1855 (north of Baldy Mountain)
FSR 9716 (near Sob Point)
These roads will remain open until August 15. Staff at the Fenn Ranger Station visitor center, located southeast of Lowell along the Selway River Road, can answer questions about these routes and help visitors plan their firewood harvesting trip.
A personal use firewood permit is required when gathering firewood on National Forest System lands.
The minimum cost for a personal use firewood permit is $20.00 for four cords, and the maximum is $60.00 for 12 cords. Permits and forest visitor maps are available at all Forest Service office locations, as well as several vendors in the local community.
A list of permit vendors can be found on our website at www.fs.usda.gov/main/nezperceclearwater/passes-permits/forestproducts.
For more information, contact your local Forest Service office. A list of office locations is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/ nezperceclearwater/about-forest/offices.
You can help continue the success of this program by removing firewood debris from road surfaces and ditches and by respecting other forest users and natural resources. Thank you for your responsible use of National Forest System lands!
For more information about road and area conditions, please contact the Moose Creek Ranger District: (208) 926-4258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.