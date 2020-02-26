University of Idaho Extension is offering: Managing for Forest Resilience
Our north-central Idaho forests face many stressors and agents of change such as root disease, bark beetles, climate change, wildfire, high stand densities, simplified forest structures and age compositions, and altered species composition. This program will look at forest management approaches that can address multiple stressors and change agents simultaneously while providing additional economic and ecological benefits.
Tuesday and Thursday, March 17 and 19, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the UI Extension office, 2200 Michigan Ave., Orofino, Idaho. Sign-In begins at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $12 per person.
Call the UI Extension office at 208-476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu to request program brochure. Pre-registration is highly encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.