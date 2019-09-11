Lower Granite Lock and Dam, near Pomeroy, Wash., has come to the end of its summer hours beginning Monday, Sept. 2, the dam returned to a 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily schedule with the exception of being closed during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
During the month of September, Lower Granite will be repaving the dam, resulting in single lane closures. Those wishing to cross the dam should expect congestion and short delays. On Wednesday Sept. 4, drivers should expected two hour road closures or crossing delays as the existing asphalt is demolished. During this time both lanes wereblocked for up to two hours.
Passenger cars, motorcycles, open trucks, recreation vehicles, small vans and farm equipment, with the exception of fuel trucks, are allowed to cross. Large commercial vehicles, trucks, vehicles hauling flammable or explosive cargo and vehicles that cannot be easily searched will not be allowed to cross the dams.
All vehicles crossing Corps dams are subject to a search. Photo identification is required for all vehicle occupants 18 years of age and older. Security guards are authorized to perform detailed vehicle searches and deny vehicle access across the dam.
Drivers may not stop their vehicles to take pictures or sight see during crossings. Pedestrian traffic across the dam is not allowed because of safety considerations.
Operations officials note there could still be closures. The district may, at any time, close access to traffic for extended periods of time due to operations, maintenance or construction-related activities at a dam. A change in security conditions could also terminate public access across the dam until such time as threat levels decrease. The public will be notified about closures, if possible, in advance, but the crossing is still subject to closing at any time.
