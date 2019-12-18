As the holidays draw nearer, snow is starting to accumulate at Lolo Pass and winter activities are in the works.
Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests along U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho-Montana state line, will officially begin its winter season on Saturday Dec. 14.
The Lolo Pass Visitor Center is open Thursday through Monday (Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays), from 7:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. Pacific, 8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. Mountain.
Visitors to Lolo Pass will be required to have a winter recreation pass displayed in their vehicle’s windshield starting on Sat Dec. 14. Passes are available at Lolo Pass both during normal operating hours and after hours at the front door, at Lolo Hot Springs Resort, and at the Trail Head - Outdoor Specialty Gear Store in Missoula.
Winter Recreation passes cost $5 for a single day pass, $20 for a bundle of five-day passes, or $35 for a season pass and are required now through April 1, 2020.
Officials remind visitors exploring with their dogs to head West of Hwy 12, (across the Highway from the Visitor Center) or north of the snowmobile parking lot. Once winter season begins, dogs are NOT allowed on the trails within the Lolo Pass Winter Recreation area.
For updates on snowpack, grooming and upcoming winter events at Lolo Pass Visitor Center, stay tuned to the Discover Your Northwest -Lolo Pass Visitor Center Facebook page.
