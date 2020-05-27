The National Park Service (NPS) has selected Linda Birkett as the new administrative officer for Nez Perce National Historical Park, Whitman Mission National Historic Site and Big Hole National Battlefield.
Linda Birkett comes to Nez Perce National Historical Park from the Midwest Regional Office in Omaha, where she has been the relocation center and travel programs manager since October 2016.
Prior to Omaha, Linda was Administrative Officer at Manzanar National Historic Site and Budget Analyst at Blue Ridge Parkway. Linda began her NPS career at Mount Rainier National Park where she held several administrative positions.
Linda has been extensively involved with incident management teams for many years as the Finance Section Chief. Her recent assignments include Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Great Smokies Search & Rescue in 2017, Hawaii Volcano Incident and Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Linda’s husband, Jim, retired from Mount Rainier National Park as a heavy mobile equipment mechanic.
“Linda brings decades of NPS administrative and professional experience to our parks. She has served nationally on incident management teams and provides exceptional service to her teammates and those who need her help. She is a great addition to our leadership team and staff.” said Superintendent Mike Gauthier,
“We look forward to introducing her to the tribes and partners.”
Established by an act of Congress in 1965, the Nez Perce National Historical Park focuses on a people who live in a landscape that ancestors called home. The story of the Nez Perce is told through thirty-eight sites scattered across four states, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. The National Park Service administers nine of these sites.
Big Hole National Battlefield was established in 1910 and designated a national monument in 1939 to commemorate the battle fought as a part of the Nez Perce Flight of 1877. Although a separate unit of the National Park Service, Big Hole National Battlefield is considered one of Nez Perce National Historical Park’s sites.
