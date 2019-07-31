The Lochsa/Powell Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is managing the lightning-caused Crab Fire as a full-suppression fire. Reported at 10:25 on July 26, the fire is located approximately six miles east of the Powell Ranger Station and does not pose a risk to communities or other values at this time.
After closely evaluating excellent efforts by the responding smokejumpers and aircraft, and considering the probability for success of the long-term work required to fully extinguish this fire, the decision was made today to disengage from direct attack tactics on the fire. Fire managers will revert to indirect suppression tactics using trails and roads and natural features such as ridges and streams as fire lines. This will limit exposure and risk to firefighters and provide for greater probability of success of containment.
The fire spread has been checked and will play a role in giving time for the indirect tactics to be carried out. The forest will be mobilizing their Type 3 Incident Management Team to continue suppression efforts on the fire.
It is possible the Crab Fire will be a long-term wildfire, with the potential to burn for several weeks. Due to variances in weather, topography and available fuels, some days the fire will become more active and produce more smoke than others.
Information on the Crab fire can be found on Inciweb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6467/
Crab Fire Facts
• Reported: 10:25 on July 26, by Bear Mountain Lookout
• Cause: Lightning
• Location: Approximately 6 miles east of the Powell Ranger Station
• Jurisdiction: US Forest Service Lochsa/Powell Ranger District
• Incident Commander: – Kurt Rorbach
• Size: Estimated at 47 acres
• Fuels: Subalpine fir, lodgepole pine, Engleman spruce, and brush
• Resources: Smokejumpers, air tankers and helicopters
• Current Actions: Safely extract firefighters currently working on direct attack. Monitor the fire’s progress while developing a long-term containment strategy.
• Social Media Hashtags: #CrabFire, #LochsaPowellRD, #NPClwNF
