You can become an Idaho Master Naturalist.
Anyone who enjoys and appreciates Idaho’s outdoors can be an Idaho Master Naturalist; teachers, hunters, nature guides, farmers, retired professionals, and …you! The Idaho Master Naturalist Program aims to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to actively work toward stewardship of Idaho’s natural environment.
A certified Master Naturalist completes 40 hours of hands-on, experiential classroom and field training about Idaho ecology, plants, animals and natural systems. Participants also complete 40 hours of volunteer work for local conservation agencies; hours can be divided between agencies such as IDFG, US Forest Service, Army Corps of Engineers, Idaho State Parks and more.
Join our statewide network of dedicated, trained volunteers and;
- Give back to your community
- Further your education and interest in nature
- Participate in and guide conservation efforts
- Help with fish and wildlife research projects
- Teach children and adults about nature and the importance of conservation
If you’re interested in learning more about the program, please attend a monthly meeting of the Lewis and Clark Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalist Program. Upcoming meetings held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the IDFG office on 16th St in the Lewiston Orchards.
For more information, visit us on Facebook www.facebook.com/LewisandClarkMasterNaturalist or contact:
Jen Bruns, Idaho Fish and Game, 208.799.5010
Chris Koehler, Chapter Secretary/Treasurer, 208.983.6317
