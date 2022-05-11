Workers began work to clear U.S. Highway 95 Tuesday, May 10, following a rockslide near the top of White Bird Grade south of Grangeville Monday morning, May 9.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), rocks ranging from six inches to six feet wide completely blocked the southbound lane at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday.
The incident is reportedly near milepost 229-230, approximately three to four miles north of White Bird. The ITD temporarily placed a concrete rail along the roadway on Monday to protect drivers.
The ITD says they had a spotter on scene through Monday night to keep an eye the hillside, ready to close the highway at a moment’s notice.
At the time of this writing, U.S. Highway 95 remains open for single lane alternating traffic.
“This happened during blue skies,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. “Just a reminder that sometimes it takes a bit for rain to seep into a slope and make it unstable.”
Experts will continue to monitor the site. The ITD is arranging for large railroad containers to be placed at the edge of the highway to block any future rockfall.
“We will let this settle overnight, but in the morning our goal is to continue removing debris,” Hopkins said. “Once larger barriers are in place, we’re hopeful to have one lane in each direction while we identify a long-term solution.”
The department is also working to secure an emergency contract to use specialized equipment to scale the slope, a process that involves knocking down loose debris proactively.
