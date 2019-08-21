Surface preservation work on several Hells Gate State Park roadways is scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 26 and is anticipated to last for approximately one month. There will be work done on the entire main road from the park entrance to the stop sign near the entrance of Cottonwood Loop, as well as work being done at the boat launch facility. The boat launch facility may be closed periodically during this time, but that is to still to be determined.
Construction will not occur after 6 p.m. on Fridays and will not begin before 6 a.m. the following Monday. For Labor Day weekend, work will not begin until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Be advised that construction may be performed at night with the exception of all campgrounds south of Tammany Creek Bridge. Be mindful of onsite traffic control operators on or near roadways.
Construction-caused traffic delays will be limited to 20 minutes.
The project is being administered by a partnership with the Western Federal Lands Highway Division. The total project cost is approximately $680,000; of which, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) has contributed approximately $50,000 in matching funds.
Additional funding for the necessary roadway maintenance was made possible by the Federal Lands Access Program.
IDPR would like to thank the Federal Highway Administration for this opportunity, and their team from the Western Federal Lands Highway Division for their expertise in designing and administrating this project.
This roadway maintenance will serve as a great benefit to Hells Gate State Park and for continued public access to recreational experiences.
For construction updates, visit parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/hells-gate or their Facebook page, @hellsgatestatepark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.