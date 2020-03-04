There’s quite a lot going on in 4H this month. The meeting opened as Tawnee Eller called it to order at 7:07 p.m. Abby Brown and Cody Bird had the honor of leading us in our Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge. Courtney Morris gave the financial report. There was no old business but there was lots of new business.
There is a beef Field Day March 14 at the Lewiston Fairgrounds. If you would like to participate you must sign up by March 6. The swine field day is on March 21 at the Asotin Fairgrounds and registrations must be turned in no later than March 13.
There will also be a win-a-hog essay contest. To enter for this contest you have to turn in an essay that talks about how doing 4-H swine is similar to running a business.
Submissions can be turned in at the extension office no later than February 28. And the stakes are high because there is only one winner.
We also talked about getting a new leader for our 4-H group. As many of you know Rick McIntosh is retiring from 4-H and we are looking for a new leader as his last day is May 1.
If you are interested please contact Erin Rogers at the extension office or Rick McIntosh.
Next month’s meeting will be on March 9 and Macoy, Breyer, and Trevon will bring the snacks.
Clayton Hunter won the door prize and donated it back to the club.
If you are doing cows, sheep, pigs or horses our block and bridle is for you. It is on April 4 at 9 a.m. at the University of Idaho pavilion. Entrance fee is $25 if paid by March 25 or $30 at the door. Lunch is $5.
If you have any questions please call Rick Macintosh.
