Law enforcement officers with the USDA Forest Service are seeking any information the public has related to recent vandalism at campgrounds on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, which includes significant damage to mature trees, cutting of green trees, and littering.
From April to mid–June, multiple occurrences of vandalism were reported at Rackliff Campground, southeast of Lowell; El Dorado Creek Campground, northeast of Kamiah; and White Sand Campground, east of Powell. Mature trees at each site have been damaged through carving, cutting, and spray painting.
USDA Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers are actively investigating these occurrences. Anyone with information about this or other campground vandalism is encouraged to call (208) 942-0355 to speak with the forest’s Law Enforcement Officer investigating the incident.
If you witness resource damage or see something on the National Forest that doesn’t seem right, please call or visit your local ranger station to report what you saw. Contact information for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests offices is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/offices.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests appreciates visitors’ respectful use of public lands, so that these spaces can continue to be enjoyed by the public now and in the future.
For information about responsible recreation, visit www.fs.fed.us/visit/know-before-you-go/responsible-recreation. Remember to “Leave No Trace” during your visit to the forest; learn more at www.lnt.org.
