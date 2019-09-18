The Salmon River is one of the wildest and cleanest rivers in the world. To keep it that way, all river users are required to carry out human waste (feces) in portable toilets that can be dumped and cleaned at approved disposal facilities. To provide a user friendly and sanitary way to dispose of human waste, the Forest Service is installing a new cleaning station with a septic treatment and collection (SCAT) machine in Riggins.
Green Water Energy, based in Clarkston, Washington, has started construction and plans to continue working through the end of Oct. 2019. River users will have access to the cleaning station from April through Oct. 2020, after which it will be closed and winterized until the next season.
The cleaning station will be located near the Hells Canyon National Recreation Office, located at 1339 US-95 in Riggins, where existing gravel and paved access roads will be extended to provide access to vehicles. The SCAT machine will be housed within a 15-foot by 20-foot building that will be connected to city water, city sewer, and commercial power utilities. Effluent from the SCAT machine will be pre-treated within an on-site septic tank before being discharged to the City of Riggins sewer system.
“This is a great example of two National Forests working together to meet the needs of our recreating
public,” said Mark Bingman, Deputy District Ranger for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. “We are proud to host the new cleaning facility, and I’d like to thank my colleagues at the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests for taking the lead on engineering, contracting, and project oversight.”
“Salmon River users deserve credit for properly disposing of their waste and keeping the river clean for everyone,” said Jeff Shinn, District Ranger for the Salmon River Ranger District on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. “This task is certainly not the highlight of the river experience, but it couldn’t be more important. Our new SCAT machine will make it easier to do the right thing.”
For more information, please contact Jennifer Becar, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (208-935-4273) or Peter Fargo, Wallowa-Whitman National Forest (541-523-1231).
