Beginning Sept. 16, the USDA Forest Service will be accepting applications for seasonal jobs throughout the agency’s Northern Region, which includes Montana, northern Idaho, and the Dakotas.
These positions begin in spring/summer 2020 and are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services, and archaeology.
“We’re looking for interested applicants to help us manage more than 25 million acres of incredible public lands across the northern Rocky Mountains and the Dakota prairie,” said Leanne Marten, Northern Regional Forester. “If you’re interested in caring for our nation’s forests and grasslands and serving local communities, I encourage you to apply.”
Applications may be submitted on www.USAJOBS.gov starting Sept. 16, and must be received by midnight EDT on Sept. 30. More information about seasonal employment, available positions, and application instructions can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/r1/jobs. Interested applicants are encouraged to create a profile on USAJOBS in advance to save time once the hiring process begins.
The mission of the USDA Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world.
The Forest Service’s Northern Region includes nine National Forests and 1.2 million acres of National Grasslands. These public lands provide forest products for people, forage for cattle and wildlife, habitat for fish, plants, and animals; and some of the best recreational opportunities in the country.
For more information, please visit www.fs.fed.us/working-with-us/jobs/temp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.