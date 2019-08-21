Travelers on the Santiam–Sourdough Road (Forest Service Road #492), located on the Red River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, should expect delays of up to one hour during an upcoming utility installation project.
From Aug. 26–30, AVISTA crews are scheduled to be working on the following roads while burying utility lines: Santiam–Sourdough Road #492 (1.93 miles), Prospect Hole Road #9823 (.30 miles) and Dead Rabbit Road #9823A (.15 miles).
Travelers can expect delays in these areas between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. (PDT) while the crews are working.
For the most up to date information about conditions on the Red River Ranger District or further information about the Santiam–Sourdough project, please call the district office in Elk City: (208) 842-2245.
