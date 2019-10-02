Missoula, Mont. (Sept. 23) – Electric bicycles (e-bikes) have grown in popularity for both recreational use and hunting on public lands and are currently welcome on more than 52,000 miles of roads and 7,700 miles of trails throughout the USDA Forest Service Northern Region’s nine National Forests and Dakota Prairie Grasslands where motorized vehicle travel is authorized.
The USDA Forest Service classifies e-bikes as motorized vehicles and therefore does not allow their use on non-motorized National Forest System roads and trails. Forest visitors should ensure they are riding e-bikes only on approved motorized use roads or trails and exercise caution when traveling among other motor vehicles.
For more information, please contact your local Forest Service office.
The mission of the USDA Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world.
The Forest Service’s Northern Region includes nine National Forests and 1.2 million acres of National Grasslands in North and South Dakota. These public lands provide timber for people, forage for cattle and wildlife, habitat for fish, plants, and animals; and some of the best recreational opportunities in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.