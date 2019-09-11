With Labor Day weekend behind us, the US Army Corps of Engineers, Dworshak Dam and Reservoir would like to inform the public of fall recreation facility changes.
The Dworshak Dam Visitor Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and closed on federal holidays. No public tours will be offered. School tours are available by calling our Visitor Center at 208-476-1255.
All campgrounds at Dworshak are open. Dent Acres offers 50 campsites with electric, water and sewer hookups, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
All campsites at Dent must be reserved, either before your arrival or a reservation can be made when you arrive at the campground by utilizing the direct dial phone on the outside of the entrance station.
We no longer utilize the self-pay envelope system.
The fee for camping at Dent will remain at $20 per night and the Golden Age or America the Beautiful Senior pass-holders will receive a 50-percent discount for their campsite.
If you would like to make a reservation for Dent Acres Campground sites can be reserved up to six months in advance, and the group shelter can be reserved up to a year in advance.
To make reservations, call 877-444-6777 or go online to www.recreation.gov.
The boat ramps at Big Eddy, Bruce’s Eddy #1, Dent Acres and Freeman Creek (Dworshak State Park) currently provide access to the reservoir, however some ramps may become unusable as reservoir levels continue to fall.
For updated water levels you can call 208-476-1255 or go online to www.nwd-wc.usace.army.mil/nww/rreports.htm.
For current boat ramp information please call 208-476-1255.
Visitors should be aware that the reservoir is still dropping. With this mind, boaters accessing mini-camps along the reservoir or parking your boat to go hunting for the day, should be sure to leave extra line when tying off their vessels.
For more information regarding facilities access and current conditions, call 208-476-1255 during business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.