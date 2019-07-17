The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking public comment on a proposed air quality permit to construct (PTC) for Idaho Forest Group LLC – Bennett in Grangeville.
The proposed permit will allow the company to update lumber dry kiln volatile organic compound (VOC) and hazardous air pollutant (HAP) emission factors, remove HAP emission limits, add VOC tracking requirements, and add a baghouse to control emissions from a planer shavings truck bin cyclone at its facility located at 171 Highway 95 North.
The deadline for submitting written comments addressing air quality considerations is August 9, at 5 p.m. MDT. A public hearing may be held if requested in writing by July 26, 2019.
The permit application, draft permit, and related documents are available for review on DEQ’s website (download at right).
For technical information on the draft permit, contact Christina Boulay, DEQ Air Quality Division, at (208) 373-0502 or christina.boulay@deq.idaho.gov.
Submit requests for a public hearing and/or written comments on the draft permit electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to: Whitney Rowley Air Quality Division
DEQ State Office
1410 N. Hilton
Boise, ID 83706
Email: whitney.rowley@deq.idaho.gov
