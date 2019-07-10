We’re well into the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” and the roads are heating up. During the months of June, July, and August, there are 26% more fatal car accidents involving teens, according to We Save Lives. Idaho is no stranger to teen fatalities. In the most recent data collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 21 Idaho teen drivers (ages 16-20) died from a fatal car crash in 2017 (even one is too many).
Les Schwab Tires, champion of automotive safety, wants to help everyone stay safe on the roads this summer. They’ve created a free and interactive Summer Road Trip Checklist (vetted by qualified car safety experts) to help us take important precautions before we start our engines this summer.
This checklist could save lives — please pass it on.
In this checklist, your readers will be reminded to check essential automotive functions such as:
• Car battery levels
• Fluid levels
• Shock and strut condition
• Proper tire alignment
• Any and all essential car related needs
