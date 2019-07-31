Forest Service Road #447, also known as the Palouse River Road, will be temporarily closed between milepost 8.2 and milepost 10.5 during an upcoming culvert replacement project on the Palouse Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
Beginning July 29, crews are scheduled to be replacing a culvert known as an aquatic organism passage, or AOP, at Johnson Creek, located near milepost 9.5 on Forest Service Road #447. AOPs, also known as arch pipes, create an archway under the road that is large enough to allow fish and other aquatic life to pass undisturbed.
This closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. An official forest closure order is posted online at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices. Travelers are encouraged to consult their forest visitor maps for alternate routes to their destinations.
For the most up–to–date information about conditions on the Palouse Ranger District, call the district office in Potlatch: (208) 875-1131. For questions or further information about the Johnson Creek AOP project, please call the district office and ask to speak with Engineering.
The Palouse Ranger District has had a busy summer, with multiple road projects occurring and scheduled on the district. Press releases will be issued in advance of additional timber hauling, roadwork, and/or road closures on the district. Official forest closure orders are posted on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website. Updates are also posted to the forests’ official social media channels (www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs, www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs) and mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store).
