The Nez Perce–Clearwater National Forests, in coordination with PotlatchDeltic Corporation and the Idaho Department of Lands, will be replacing culverts along Forest Service Road (FSR) 247, Beaver Creek Road, starting on Monday, July 8.
The road will be closed to through traffic while culverts are being replaced.
A detour will be available via FSR 246 (Scofield Road) and Browns Rock, a PotlatchDeltic Corporation road.
The detour will begin at Headquarters and end at Camp 14 at the junction of FSR 680 (Sheep Mountain Road) and FSR 247.
The culvert replacement project is expected to last until mid–August. For more information, please contact Travis Mechling, Engineering, at (208) 476-8210, or by email at travis.mechling@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.