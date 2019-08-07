Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association (CPTPA) responded to four fires in the last week.
On July 28, two fires were reported. Pierce Overlook fire burned half an acre. This fire was determined to be human caused.
The second fire on Lower Fords Creek Road, burning a total 11 acres. This fire is still under investigation.
A fire was reported at Rhoads Creek near Pierce burning one-tenth of an acre. This fire was determined to be human caused.
On Aug. 1, a fourth fire was reported at Peck Moon on Old Peck Grade. One fourth of acre burned. This fire was caused by a power pole.
NO burn permits are being issued on the District at this time.
With the hot conditions and rapid drying of fuels, we encourage people to be very careful and aware of their surroundings. We encourage people to contact the Sheriff’s office immediately if they observe any fire activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.