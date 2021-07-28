Size: 6,741 acres Containment: 46% Personnel: 418 Start Date: July 6, 2021 Cause: Lightning
Total Fires in Complex: 11
Burnout operations continued yesterday on the Scott and Benton Ridge fires with the goal of securing additional sections of containment line by removing isolated pockets of fuel. Firefighters used direct attack tactics along the northeastern edge of the Scott fire. Butte Creek saw small growth from fire backing downhill toward Dworshak Reservoir. Blackhawk helicopters dropped water on the leading fire’s edge to slow fire growth on the Goat Creek fire.
The Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team 6 will transfer command of the Cougar Rock Complex to the Great Basin Type 2 Incident Management Team 3 on Wednesday, July 28. Tuesday served as a shadow day where the outgoing team will share information and resources to ensure a seamless transition for the incoming team. Northern Rockies Team 6 extends a sincere thanks to the people of Orofino and surrounding communities for their support during this fire and know that they will show the same support to the incoming Incident Management Team.
RESOURCES:
3 type 1 crews, 6 type 2 crews, 1 type 3 helicopter, 14 dozers, 6 engines, 10 water tenders, 4 excavators, 9 feller bunchers, 5 skidgeons, 2 skidders
WEATHER:
Hot and dry conditions with light winds will continue. Smoke from regional fires, and Canada, continues to impact the surrounding area, especially in the lower elevations. Cloud cover and smoke will likely keep high temperatures from reaching their full potential in the low 90’s. There is a slight chance of some thunderstorms.
CLOSURES:
• A temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place for the air space over the fires to lessen impacts to local aviation operators. Remember that temporary flight restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones. If you fly, we can’t!
• Two closures remain in place for firefighter and public safety: 1) Granddad Bridge on the Dworshak Reservoir and 2) at Captain’s Cabin near Elk River. These roads remain open for fire and industrial traffic.
• Five additional closures are in place for public and firefighter safety: 1) St. Maries River Road route 382 from the junction of route 301 to the junction with Forest Service Road (FSR) 3311; 2) FSR 3325 from the junction of route 301 to the junction of FSR 3335; 3) FSR 3335 from the junction of 3325 to FSR 3328; 4) FSR 3328 from the junction of FSR 3325 to the terminus of FSR 3328; and 5) FSR 384 from the junction of route 301 to FSR 3328. All method of travel is prohibited.
Stage II fire restrictions are in effect for the Grangeville Fire Restriction Area. For more information regarding current fire restrictions visit: Fire Restrictions Finder.
Daily updates about local smoke conditions can be found at: https://cloud.deq.idaho.gov/s/Gd8YXWqJ6o6TkGc.
