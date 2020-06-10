The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) invites community input on shoulder widening plans for US-12 east of Kooskia via an online meeting at itdprojects.org/us12rangerstationtoholly until June 25.
“We aim to enhance safety for motorists and bicyclists alike with the improvements we are proposing,” ITD Resident Engineer Joe Schacher said.
“The design is simple, but one we have used previously and hope to extend throughout the corridor.”
The online meeting will focus on US-12 between the Lochsa Ranger Station at milepost 121 and Holly Creek at milepost 131.
Major changes include widening shoulders to two feet wide on either side, and adding centerline rumble strips in no-passing zones.
“This project won’t go to construction until 2023,” Schacher said, “but it is part of our ongoing mission to improve safety from Syringa to Warm Springs.”
Comments may be submitted via the website, calling (208) 799-4233, emailing joe.schacher@itd.idaho.gov or sending mail to P.O. Box 837 in Lewiston at the attention of Joe Schacher.
Those who do not have the ability to engage online should use the contact information above, and a member of the project team will provide other resources to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.