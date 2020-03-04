We changed oil in the groomer, replaced a track cleat, and transported the machine over to the Rosebud trailhead.
We groomed from the Rosebud trailhead up to French Mountain Saddle and then up to Hemlock down to Beaver Saddle. From Beaver Saddle we groomed down the 535 road to the bottom of Belle Creek and then back up to Beaver saddle. Then we finished grooming across the top via Snowy Summit over to the warming hut at Beaverdam Saddle. While there we shoveled out the door and made some steps. Then we finished the day grooming down the 103/100 road to the Musselshell Trailhead.
After Musselshell Trailhead, we groomed down the 100 road to the Eldorado, up the 500 road and then down Molly Creek to the Yakus Creek Trailhead. From there back up Molly Creek to the 500 road up to the Mex Mountain Warming Hut, then back down the 500 road to the cedar creek cutoff, down Nevada Creek to the 100 road, and then back to the Musselshell trailhead.
This coming week we plan to groom out to Weitas Meadows/Rocky Ridge, finish the other side of Belle Creek and come back across the top of Hemlock, and if running days allow, we hope to clean up a loop out of Pierce in the Shanghai area.
Snow conditions were very wet last week making it difficult to lay in a smooth trail. Hopefully this next week while retracing steps we can get the trails smoothed out a bit better.
Please remember to get your snowmobiles, tracked ATV’s, tracked UTV’s, and snow bikes registered in area 18 so we can continue to provide access for everyone. If you have questions/concerns or are looking for ways to volunteer/donate, please contact TC Peterson at 208-559-4041. Be sure to follow us on Facebook “Clearwater County Groomer” for the most up to date information and map screenshots of our weekly activity.
