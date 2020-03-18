On March 13, we groomed from Pierce up Canal Creek to Shanghai Divide, through Arnett Meadows, right at Three corners, through Five corners, down Trapper Creek, to the Washington Creek Road, followed Washington Creek to Camp 60 (there is old plowed road with bare spots for two miles from the AAA intersection towards Camp 60), over Deadhorse Saddle to Camp 14 along Beaver Creek, back over Browns Rock to Scofield Divide, over to Washington Cabin, then back down Washington Creek to Trapper Creek, and back to Pierce.
This coming week we plan to groom out to Summit Landing and down Cache Creek, over Hemlock, and possibly out to Liz Butte Cabin. The season is winding down but there is still plenty of snow in the mountains to ride. Let us know on Facebook if you are still out riding the trails!
Please remember to get your snowmobiles, tracked ATV’s, tracked UTV’s, and snowbikes registered in Area 18 so we can continue to provide access for everyone.
If you have questions/concerns or are looking for ways to volunteer/donate, please contact TC Peterson at 208-559-4041. Be sure to follow us on Facebook “Clearwater County Groomer” for the most up to date information and map screenshots of our weekly activity.
