Clearwater County Road & Bridge employees Rudy Knapik and Ted Brown reported on the road crew work at the July 1 Board of Clearwater County Commissioners meeting. The County projects were updated. Chipsealing on Grangemont Road, starting at MP12 to MP24, is scheduled for July 9, 10 and 11. Expect 30 minute delays.
The Board convened as the Board of Equalization (BOE) to hold a public hearing to take evidence on the valuation protest on RP37N01E085400A, RP36N02E239000A, and RPA0950014021BA. The BOE took testimony from the applicants and appraisers.
The BOE unanimously voted to take the information under advisement to allow time for reviewing findings and testimony.
Clerk Carrie Bird presented the Application for Lengthy Trial Juror Compensation Reimbursement to the Board for approval.
The Board approved and signed the Application for Lengthy Trial Juror Compensation Reimbursement.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
There were three executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
