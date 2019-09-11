The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber (C-PTPA) responded to two wildfires in the previous week. Both fires were in the Headquarters’ portion of our district and were stopped at a tenth of an acre each.
One fire was lightning caused and one was human caused and under investigation. All fires are in mop up and patrol status until declared out. All burn permits are still suspended until further notice.
