Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (C-PTPA) crews responded to a fire on Upper Fords Creek Road on March 12,
According to Cameron Eck, Fire Program Manager for C-PTPA, the Pheasant Fire burned eight acres and was determined to be human caused and is still under investigation.
The fire was extinguished with the help of neighboring volunteer fire departments.
