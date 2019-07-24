The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protection Association responded to one equipment caused fire on July 19.
Fire crews worked through the night using heavy equipment to stop the fire at 5.5 acres. The Chambers Creek fire, located in the Three Bear area, is now in patrol and monitor status until declared out.
