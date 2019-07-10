The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protection Association (C-PTPA) responded to one human caused fire on July 6. The fire was suppressed by crews at one-tenth acre in the Freeman Creek area.
Several Association employees have been sent to Alaska to work in various capacities on the fires they are experiencing. Some of the duties include aviation, crew work, and equipment operations.
Most of these fire assignments are for 14 days, but given the travel involved to Alaska, some have been extended to 21 days. This allows C-PTPA employees to gather useful fire experience in different regions while keeping national fire qualifications current.
