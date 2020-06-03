As of Tuesday morning, Fire Program Manager Cameron Eck, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (C-PTPA) had one fire report this past week. The fire was lightning caused and burned one-half acre on Tamarack Ridge in the early morning hours of May 31.
Eck asked to remind the public that burn permits are now both required and available at burnpermits.idaho.gov.
