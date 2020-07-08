The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (CPTPA) responded to one wildland fire since the last report. The C-PTPA was notified of the fire on the evening of July 6.
The fire was located above Ahsahka on Corps of Engineers ownership. The fire burned less than a tenth of an acre and is out. The cause is currently under investigation.
As a reminder, burn permits are required for all forms of debris burning and are available at burnpermits.idaho.gov.
