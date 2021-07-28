In the past week, the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (C-PTPA) has responded to four fires. All fires are now controlled and contained
The Silver Corner fire, a lightning caused fire located in the Silver Creek drainage, was reported July 21 and burned one-tenth of an acre.
The Little Boulder fire near Boulder Creek Campground was reported July 21, and also caused by lightning. One-tenth of an acre was burned.
The Five Corners fire started in an active logging job near Dent Bridge on July 22 and burned one-tenth of an acre. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Bertha Fork fire near Bertha Lookout was reported July 24, burned one-quarter acre and believed to have also been caused by lightning.
C-PTPA provided mutual aid to the City of Orofino Fire Department July 21, on a half-acre grass fire on Vida Ave.
