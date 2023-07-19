The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association had one fire this past week located in the Deer Cedar area. The fire was one-tenth acre in size and is currently under investigation.
We would like to remind the public that it is Closed Fire Season May 10 through Oct. 20. No burning is being allowed, except for crop residue reduction, on the C-PTPA or other local Idaho Department of Lands Districts at this time.
Currently, campfires are allowed in designated areas or other areas using the following recommendations. Select a level, open location away from heavy fuels such as logs, brush or decaying leaves and needles. Clear an area at least 10 feet in diameter. Scrape away grass, leaves or needles down to the mineral soil. Scoop a depression in the center of the cleared area and put a ring of rocks around it. Cut wood in short lengths, pile within cleared area and light the fire. The fire should be built no larger than necessary. Your fire must never be left unattended and the fire must be extinguished completely before leaving.
Fire Danger on the district is VERY HIGH. With the high temperatures, conditions are drying very rapidly. We ask the public to exercise extreme caution at all times.
Idaho Department of Lands has a Fire News Feed page where you can find the latest Idaho fire information. The Fire News Feed includes information and updates about wildfires on the more than nine million acres of state, federal and private land they protect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.