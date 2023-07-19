The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association had one fire this past week located in the Deer Cedar area. The fire was one-tenth acre in size and is currently under investigation.

  We would like to remind the public that it is Closed Fire Season May 10 through Oct. 20.  No burning is being allowed, except for crop residue reduction, on the C-PTPA or other local Idaho Department of Lands Districts at this time. 

