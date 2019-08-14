The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (CPTPA) responded to five fires this past week. Two fires were near Boehls Cabin in the northern part of our district.
The first Boehls fire was caused by equipment use and burned one-quarter acre, the second was a lightning strike for one-tenth of an acre.
Sunday’s thunderstorms so far, have produced three lightning caused fires, all in and around our Elk River area.
The C-PTPA Dworshak Fire Boat Patrol turned in one fire and the other two were detected from our Aircraft. All three fires were one-tenth acre each and are in various stages of mop up and patrol until declared out.
As the temperatures rise, we expect to find more fires where we had significant lightning activity.
