The C-PTPA responded to a wildfire on Saturday, Aug. 24 off of the Viewpoint Road above Ahsahka. Quick initial attack, including 4 helicopters, held the fire to 4.1 acres in steep terrain and flashy fuels.
Cooperation between multiple agencies was a key factor in the quick response. Those agencies included the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Department, the Idaho Department of Lands, the Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Forest Service. The Orofino Fire Department, Sunnyside Fire Department, and Upper Fords Fire Department also responded with much needed people and equipment.
C-PTPA crews remained on the scene through the first night until relief crews arrived the next morning. A subsequent investigation determined the cause to be power line related.
