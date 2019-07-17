The C-PTPA responded to two lightning caused fires, July 10 and July 13.
The first fire was in the northern most part of the district in the Boehls area, which was suppressed at .1 acres.
The second was suppressed at .25 acres on Silver Butte, near Headquarters. All fires are in patrol status until called out.
Over the past two weeks, fire crews have found many unattended, burning campfires, especially around Dworshak Reservoir.
Please make sure your campfires are cold and wet when leaving camp.
