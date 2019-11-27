The Bureau of Land Management is pleased to offer a no-cost Veterans Eagle Watch Cruise for military veterans, active duty personnel, and their families on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The annual event provides an opportunity for those who have provided military service for our country to view our national symbol, the bald eagle, in flight above Lake Coeur d’Alene and public lands in Wolf Lodge Bay.
The cruise is extremely popular and limited to those who have never attended before in order to provide an opportunity for others to attend.
Reservations are required and registration began Nov. 22.
To reserve a seat, please call 208-769-5004 on the day of registration. Reservations are not taken in advance.
Please refrain from calling if you have participated in the past in order to provide other veterans the opportunity since space is extremely limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.