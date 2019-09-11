Be Outside Idaho, a program to connect Idaho’s youth to the outdoors, announces the opening of their 2019-2020 grant application period. Applications will be accepted for projects that support the organization’s mission to “To connect children with nature in Idaho, from backyards to mountaintops.”
Be Outside Idaho is a project of the Idaho Recreation and Tourism Initiative (IRTI), a coalition of state and federal agencies and non-profit organizations that collaborate and share resources to encourage youth, their families, and schools to get outdoors, including projects that focus on outdoor recreation and natural resource educati.
The grants, funded by initiative partners, are awarded to Idaho schools, government entities and non-profit organizations that demonstrate support of the Be Outside Idaho mission and meet the grant program’s criteria.
Application deadline: October 1, 2019 (close of business).
Application can be found on the BeOutsideIdaho.gov website and should be submitted to Victoria.Runnoe@idfg.idaho.gov.
Grant recipients will be notified October 10, 2019. Projects must be completed by July 1, 2020. Grant reports are due July 17, 2020. Project funding will be issued upon project completion and submission of Grant Report that meets grant requirements.
