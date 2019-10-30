Roads accessing the South Grangemont block of state endowment trust land will close to vehicle traffic beginning Monday, Nov. 4, but will remain open to ATVs (under 50 inches) and motorcycles.
The area involved is south of the Grangemont Road between Rudo Road and Cow Creek Road. The closure will remain in effect until May 22, the Friday before Memorial weekend.
This is an annual closure by Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and is designed to reduce erosion and sedimentation, minimize road maintenance expenses, and minimize wildlife disturbance.
The public is urged to help protect this area by reporting violations or suspected violations to the appropriate wildlife conservation officer.
For questions or concerns, please contact the IDL office in Orofino at (208) 476-4587.
