Before trick-or-treaters slip into the night with their covens and young cohorts, parents can easily ensure they are dressed appropriately to avoid weather-related illness so common this time of year when the weather quickly changes from daytime into night. Temperatures, on average drop 10 degrees, often catching parents and their costumed charges off guard.
AccuWeather’s more than 100 expert meteorologists have issued a special weather report this St. Hallow’s Eve for an un-boo-lievably good time. A quick check of the free AccuWeather app or AccuWeather.com provides the most accurate, real-time weather forecasts, updated minute by minute, for all trick-or-treaters no matter where they roam.
“Halloween is such a fun once-a-year occasion for both kids and their parents to enjoy, and we want people to be well prepared for a fun and safe night, which must include being properly dressed in addition to other safety precautions,” said Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist.
“We strongly recommend parents consult our trusted and highly accuracte forecasts, which provide valuable current condition details, such as temperature, precipitation with start and stop times, wind, humidity, visibility, sunrise and sunset, in addition to the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature.”
