Grasshoppers and Mormon crickets continue to be one of the most serious pest problems affecting Idaho rangelands and adjacent croplands. The management and the timely control of grasshopper and Mormon cricket populations are high priorities for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and our cooperators at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Agricultural Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). Detailed information on the amount of insecticide (Carbaryl bait) distributed to landowners in 2019 can be found in the 2019 Grasshopper and Mormon cricket Suppression Program Summary at the ISDA Grasshopper and Mormon cricket website: http://invasivespecies.idaho.e.ov/grasshopper-mormon-cricket-control-program/ .
Field Operations will be a Bait Distribution Program only.
Farmers and ranchers with infestations will have the option of receiving Carbaryl bait. The landowner will take full responsibility for labor costs, proper application, and storage of the bait. In order for a landowner to receive bait, the land to be treated must be used for agricultural purposes (i.e. grazing, haying, or other types of crop production) and be 5 acres or more in size. All private landowners wishing to receive bait must submit a completed “Grasshopper Mormon Cricket Complaint Form”. This fillable form is found at the ISDA website: http://invasivespecies.idaho.gov/grasshopper-mormon-cricket-control-program/ (scroll to the bottom and click on the black box that says ‘ISDA Grasshopper and Mormon Cricket Complaint Form’.). It will be used for all initial calls regarding infestations on private, state, or federal lands. Upon receipt of a Grasshopper Mormon Cricket Complaint Form, ISDA will inspect the private landowner’s property for the extent of infestation. ISDA field scouts will inspect the land in question to determine if bait is to be distributed to a particular landowner. Upon receipt of any bait, the landowner will be required to sign an ISDA Bait Distribution Record, taking full responsibility for the use and storage of the bait they receive.
Landowners who receive bait will be required to comply with all label restrictions and requirements, as well as comply with the Idaho Pesticide and Chemigation Law, National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Pesticide General Permit (PGP), and any other applicable state, federal, or local laws. This responsibility also includes strictly following the insecticide label and proper calibration of application equipment, following all environmental precautions, and properly storing and disposing of the empty bait bags.
ISDA has the responsibility and the authority to investigate any alleged pesticide misuse, particularly in regard to Carbaryl bait applications, and take enforcement action when appropriate.
Infestations on State or Private Lands
If your infestation is in one of these regions or counties:
*North Idaho*
Bonner, Boundary, Benewah, Kootenai, Latah, and Shoshone: Latah County Extension Office, 208-883-2267, Fax: 208-882-8505, Email: latah@uidaho.edu
*Nez Perce and
Lewis Counties*
Nez Perce County Extension Office, 208-799-3096, Email: nezperce@uidaho.edu
*Idaho and
Clearwater Counties*
Idaho County Extension Office, 208-983-2667, Fax: 208-983-0251, Email: idaho@uidaho.edu
Our goal is to serve impacted landowners and encourage judicious use of effective insecticides, while protecting pollinators, non-target species, and sensitive environments.
If you have any questions or suggestions regarding the 2020 program, please do not hesitate to contact Dan Safford at 208-332-8620.
