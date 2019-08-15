Avista will be installing new underground electric service off of Highway 14 along National Forest Development Road 492 (Santiam Sourdough Road) near Elk City. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, August 26 through Friday, August 30. Construction will limit access along a three mile stretch of the roadway and at times, stop traffic completely.
Traffic control signage will be in place to help motorists navigate the construction zone safely. Avista and its contract crew will work as quickly and safely as possible to limit roadway congestion and keep traffic moving. No power outages are expected as a result of this work.
Avista appreciates motorists’ patience as it works to ensure quality service is available to its customers in the area. Customers with questions or concerns about this temporary traffic disruption can contact Avista’s customer service representatives at (800) 227-9187.
